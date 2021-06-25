© Instagram / Christie Brinkley





Christie Brinkley’s Instagram Video Of Daughter Alexa Has Fans Concerned and Christie Brinkley Flashes Her Abs in a Crop Top and Leggings Ahead of Her 67th Birthday





Christie Brinkley Flashes Her Abs in a Crop Top and Leggings Ahead of Her 67th Birthday and Christie Brinkley’s Instagram Video Of Daughter Alexa Has Fans Concerned

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ph.D. student finds connection between weight-based bullying and disordered eating across demographic groups.

Thursday's live Olympic Track & Field Trials event-by-event recap: Price sets hammer meet record.

Chiefs Position Group Breakdown: WR and TE.

Local Boys and Girls Club receives donation.

Waco father denies injuring his 8-week-old son.

SharePlay shows up in the latest iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 developer betas.

Splash pads, hockey rinks and speakeasies.

Dog rescue group calls for improved Detroit shelter for homeless pets.

«We have a deal»: Biden announces bipartisan compromise on infrastructure.

Shawnee to consider reducing lanes on Johnson Drive to improve safety.

What is really going on with homeless crime?

Coast Guard responds to tar-like substance spill on Utqiagvik beach.