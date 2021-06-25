© Instagram / Austin Butler





Austin Butler to play 5th year at UNC Charlotte and Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks moved to summer 2022





Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks moved to summer 2022 and Austin Butler to play 5th year at UNC Charlotte

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

France, Germany drop plans for Russia summit after EU outcry.

NBA Combine Notebook: Cade Cunningham at No. 1 Not a Foregone Conclusion.

Gladwin Post 171 wins twice at tourney, improves to 13-2.

Bridging the observability gap.

Mystics vs Sparks GameThread.

Utah Adventures with Maverik: Take a drive on scenic Highway 89 from Thistle to I-70.

DC's New Aquaman Leads the Justice League on a Deadly Apokolips Mission.

North Texas Job Fair Planned In Response To Worker Shortages.

WFPD using K-9 to find Dustin Nails after chase, possibly hitting woman with a car.

Sioux City man arrested for giving sexually-charged gift bags to minors.

Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Among Others Selected to Receive Honorary Oscars.

Gladwin Post 171 wins twice at tourney, improves to 13-2.