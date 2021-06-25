Here's Why Fans Think Portia De Rossi's 'Scandal' Role Hurt Her Acting Career and Ellen DeGeneres buying Portia de Rossi $14M ranch to save marriage: rumor
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-06-25 05:45:22
Here's Why Fans Think Portia De Rossi's 'Scandal' Role Hurt Her Acting Career and Ellen DeGeneres buying Portia de Rossi $14M ranch to save marriage: rumor
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Ellen DeGeneres buying Portia de Rossi $14M ranch to save marriage: rumor and Here's Why Fans Think Portia De Rossi's 'Scandal' Role Hurt Her Acting Career
Another round of severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and night.
Michigan House OKs big K-12 budget, pushes for July 1 deal.
Global Orthodontics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 8.96 Billion by 2028.
Interview With The Vampire TV Series Release Date, Cast, And Plot.
'RHOP': Gizelle Bryant Says She and Newbie Mia Thornton Had a 'Rocky' Start Due to Another Housewife.
Halloween Kills Trailer #2 Arrives and Reveals Michael Myers' Bloody Escape.
Bitcoin to become legal tender in El Salvador on Sept 7.
How China tamed a 1,000-plus-year-old sand land in seven decades.
Covid-19: NSW records 22 new cases, and four areas go into lockdown.
Super Rugby: Highlanders fullback Solomon Alaimalo reveals battle with depression.
Stocks and events to watch out for on June 25.
Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman underway.