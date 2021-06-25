© Instagram / Mahershala Ali





Glenn Close Joins Apple’s ‘Swan Song’ Opposite Mahershala Ali and Bay Area Emmy spotlight: Hayward’s Mahershala Ali doubles his pleasure





Bay Area Emmy spotlight: Hayward’s Mahershala Ali doubles his pleasure and Glenn Close Joins Apple’s ‘Swan Song’ Opposite Mahershala Ali

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Black and Blue took first, second at state.

Banfield: Search and rescue effort in Florida, Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, and a reward in the Murdaugh murders.

VanDeaver talks gun rights, responsibilities.

Indoor axe throwing venue opens in San Luis Obispo.

LL District 24 10s All-Star baseball: Mid-Island pulls out win in last at-bat; South Shore moves to 2-0.

Salt Lake leaders hope new 65-unit housing complex can bring more people off the street.

'Clarice' Finale Recap — Season 1, Episode 13, Renewed or Cancelled.

Medford's Moore wins bronze at U.S. para-cycling team trials.

LIVE UPDATES: Scattered showers provide assist on Sylvan Fire.

Local stores selling out on air conditioners as heatwave approaches.

New Horizon Academy strives to help homeless youth.