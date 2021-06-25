© Instagram / Elizabeth Lail





Interview: Elizabeth Lail, star of Netflix's 'You' and You’s Elizabeth Lail on That ‘Heartbreaking’ Season Finale Twist





Interview: Elizabeth Lail, star of Netflix's 'You' and You’s Elizabeth Lail on That ‘Heartbreaking’ Season Finale Twist

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

You’s Elizabeth Lail on That ‘Heartbreaking’ Season Finale Twist and Interview: Elizabeth Lail, star of Netflix's 'You'

Springfield Public Schools welcomes incoming superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan at meet-and-greet.

Rain creates a potential for flooding; how highway departments prepare and ways to protect your home.

‘Just Pray’ Rescue Crews Race Against Time To Find Survivors Of Deadly Condo Collapse In Florida.

FORECAST: Soon, a transition to muggy and much warmer!

Oprah Winfrey Sends 5-Year-Old Girl and Her Real Life Fairy Friend to Disneyland With a Little Pixie Dust.

Upcoming road closure on Grapevine Road in Berkeley County.

Another Dry Year On The Colorado River Could Force States, Feds Back To Negotiating Table.

HK police chief, security secretary to take on new roles -Xinhua.

DoD contractor gets 23 years for leaking info to Hezbollah-linked boyfriend.

Record heat could lead to heat-related illnesses, reminders for staying safe.

Conan O'Brien Says Final Farewell to His TBS Series Conan After 11 Seasons: 'Try and Do What You Love'.