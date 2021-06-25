© Instagram / naomi campbell





Naomi Campbell Shoots for Bottega Veneta by David LaChapelle and New mom Naomi Campbell sparks reaction as she marks special occasion with star-studded photo





New mom Naomi Campbell sparks reaction as she marks special occasion with star-studded photo and Naomi Campbell Shoots for Bottega Veneta by David LaChapelle

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Stony Point Fashion Park adds cooking school for children to its menu.

From Informality to Opportunity.

Zach Davies and three relievers combine for seventh no-hitter of major league season, Cubs beat Dodgers 4-0.

How Did Backfill Athletes Stack Up at the Semifinals?

Verstappen and Perez laugh: 'Isn't he a bit young for that?'.

Gurriel slam helps Jays send O’s to 20th straight road loss.

Des Lynam's Euros TV verdict: Roy Keane makes me edgy and nervous but I could sit and watch him all day.

Christchurch bus driver attacked and injured by commuter.

Keyshawn Davis vows to deliver Olympic gold after fighting on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's undercards.

«Can You Believe What All Were Banned?» PM Shares Post On Emergency.

Is Centre working on fiscal stimulus? Here is everything we know so far.