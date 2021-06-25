© Instagram / jim parsons





Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto are Capote, Williams in new doc at MFAH and Is 'The Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons Smart Like Sheldon?





Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto are Capote, Williams in new doc at MFAH and Is 'The Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons Smart Like Sheldon?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Is 'The Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons Smart Like Sheldon? and Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto are Capote, Williams in new doc at MFAH

New global document reaffirms values of academic freedom and university autonomy.

Foreign Trusts and Foreign Grantors—Special Issues.

Biden to meet with Afghanistan leaders amid Taliban resurgence, US troop withdrawal.

Innovent Releases Results of a Phase 1 Clinical Study of IBI362, a Glucagon-like Peptide-1 and Glucagon Receptor Dual Agonist in Overweight or Obese Chinese Participants at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions.

No shortage of dining options during Film Festival.

Beat the heat with these best sunscreens for men.

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Sangeet Dance Video is Too Adorable For Words.

What’s cooking today: Preserving and bottling your own olives.

More domestic abuse and sexual violence experts to be recruited in the West Midlands.

Prince Philip’s life celebrated with new Windsor Castle exhibit.

Local landlord weighs in on the extensions of ban on evictions.

Why Are Australian Homes So Cold?