© Instagram / ted nugent





Ted Nugent repeats baseless claim that “Black Lives Matter and Antifa dressed in Donald Trump shirts” were behind Capitol Riot and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Ted Nugent Solves America’s Gun Violence Problem





Nobel Peace Prize Winner Ted Nugent Solves America’s Gun Violence Problem and Ted Nugent repeats baseless claim that «Black Lives Matter and Antifa dressed in Donald Trump shirts» were behind Capitol Riot

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

3 top penny stocks to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA this July.

Amey and Vivo bag MoD housing maintenance deals.

San Luis Obispo Blues hand SB Foresters first loss on the year.

Marko enjoys 'smart' Hamilton: 'Bottas drove on the dirty part'.

Arsenal’s ‘near miss’ over Jadon Sancho transfer with Man Utd on verge of deal.

Steven Kimble, of Ipswich, attacks relatives on Father's Day.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: Why no largescale testing to prevent spread of Delta plus variant, asks Rahul Gandhi.

Work progressing on £35m student accommodation in Preston.

City Power swoops on businesses, households.

Crown late to move on AFP junket warning.

Planning commission targets changes to pistol range ordinance.