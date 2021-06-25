© Instagram / antonio banderas





Antonio Banderas to shoot gangster movie Barracuda in Greece and Antonio Banderas to Star in Hollywood Movie Shot in Thessaloniki





Last News:

FDA Updates Standard of Identity for Yogurt, Revokes Standard for Lowfat and Nonfat Yogurt.

Opinion: Sen. Cruz, quit the name-calling and show us the election fraud evidence.

Celebrity Cannabis Outlaw Ed «NJWeedman» Forchion Celebrates Independence Day with The Joint of Miami Weekend Festivities.

Italy’s Donnarumma ignores whistles and fake money to set records.

On Karisma Kapoor's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor's «Wonder Who's Older» Post Is The Icing On The Cake.

Opponent uses Confederate flag to make a point in Dighton pride flag debate.

USDA Provides Millions to Support Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry through Voluntary Conservation.

Iran Misses Deadline to Renew Monitoring Pact: Iran Snapshot.

Verstappen calls for FIA to introduce front wing checks.

Make strategic reserve of oxygen for 2-3 weeks like petroleum: NTF to SC.

Tuttosport: Elliott give green light for Milan to buy €10-15m Santos striker – reflections underway.