© Instagram / paul wesley





Paul Wesley Verzalik and We drank three rounds with 'Vampire Diaries' stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder





Paul Wesley Verzalik and We drank three rounds with 'Vampire Diaries' stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

We drank three rounds with 'Vampire Diaries' stars Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Verzalik

Which Ohio State football commits and targets are taking official visits the final week of June? Buckeyes Rec.

Gutted with a Rusty Scalpel: Groups call for cessation of ‘Gut and Replace’ process.

Rusty's First Alert Forecast.

WATCH: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz spins at Turn 1 and blocks pit exit in first practice for Styrian GP.

Dogs Make Excellent R3 Ambassadors.

Centro Hispano appoints Colón to lead Economic Development, Fundraising.

Taiwan, U.S. to hold long-stalled trade talks next week.

Expatriate workers at gas stations in Lebanon face insults, threats and assault amid fuel shortage.

‘TV’s Top 5’: Best Shows of 2021 (So Far); Plus an Interview With the ‘Gossip Girl’ Boss.

Newsday analysis: About 80% of LI students learning 'on-site'.

2,000 Cook County workers go on strike.