© Instagram / idina menzel





Rent stars Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp look back on the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical and how they set the stage for Hamilton. and Idina Menzel and James Marsden Have Signed On for 'Disenchanted'





Rent stars Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp look back on the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical and how they set the stage for Hamilton. and Idina Menzel and James Marsden Have Signed On for 'Disenchanted'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Idina Menzel and James Marsden Have Signed On for 'Disenchanted' and Rent stars Idina Menzel and Anthony Rapp look back on the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking musical and how they set the stage for Hamilton.

Morton and Furbish Celebrates Four Generations and a Very Happy 50th Anniversary.

Covid: Young people and case clusters fuelling third wave.

Ayr Wellness Announces Launch of Big Pete's Cookies, Opens New Dispensary in Spring Hill.

Burkina Faso: UNHCR Operational Update, 1 March.

Manitowoc Company (The).

France's Le Drian says waiting for Iran to make decision on nuclear deal.

'Keeper Roberts has not come to Cobblers to sit on the bench.

Dublin Airport flight update explanation on what Delta variant means for travel timeline.

Dunfermline to make a decision on departing Sheffield Wednesday defender….

1958 UB football team to be inducted into Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

Why Enterprises Are Turning to Contact Centers in the Cloud.

Love Island earns ITV £12m before new series as advertisers jostle to take part.