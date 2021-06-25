© Instagram / ashley judd





Ashley Judd ‘Had No Pulse’ in Her Shattered Leg After 55-Hour Rescue in the Congo and Ashley Judd describes Congo rescue after breaking leg





Ashley Judd describes Congo rescue after breaking leg and Ashley Judd ‘Had No Pulse’ in Her Shattered Leg After 55-Hour Rescue in the Congo

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The strategy to save Strawberry and Pine.

PA Republicans Vote To Ban Vaccine Mandates At Schools And Limit Health Secretary’s Authority.

Podcast: Unpacking Apple's Health Care Efforts And Digital Health's Overall Maturity.

Calcium Carbonate Market Forecast to 2028.

WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on search and rescue efforts in Surfside condo collapse.

BIS and Bank of Italy announce shortlist for the G20 green and sustainable finance challenge.

One more Saturday night on the dance floor.

Police thwart multiple terrorist attacks on Tel Aviv Pride parade.

Officials to give update on Florida building collapse; 4 dead, up to 99 missing.

Atlanta-Area Labor Union, Lawmakers Rally On National Day Of Action On Unemployment.

Mario Barrios on Gervonta Davis bout: 'This fight will make me a household name when I win'.

Cook County employees, SEIU Local 73 union members go on strike; demand better pay, benefits.