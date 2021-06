© Instagram / jennifer carpenter





'Dexter' Star Jennifer Carpenter Lands New Supernatural Horror Film and Mickey Rourke & Jennifer Carpenter To Star In Supernatural Horror ‘She’s Still Here’ — Cannes Market





'Dexter' Star Jennifer Carpenter Lands New Supernatural Horror Film and Mickey Rourke & Jennifer Carpenter To Star In Supernatural Horror ‘She’s Still Here’ — Cannes Market

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mickey Rourke & Jennifer Carpenter To Star In Supernatural Horror ‘She’s Still Here’ — Cannes Market and 'Dexter' Star Jennifer Carpenter Lands New Supernatural Horror Film

Sipho: ‘Black boys can be vulnerable and honest like everyone else’.

Russia sees COVID surge linked to Delta variant and slow vaccine drive.

NOAA sets sail to study endangered smalltooth sawfish.

Paterson woman and her overnight guest plead guilty in case involving drugs and weapon.

Akoya Biosciences Appoints Diagnostics Industry Leader Scott Mendel to its Board of Directors.

Lock yourself in your home and shop online — Discovery Health CEO.

Who gets a seat on Pelosi's Jan. 6 commission?

Williamsburg’s Ava Siegfeldt competing in gymnastics Olympic Trials on Friday night.

«X» can soon be used for gender on a driver's license in New York State.

Boston Red Sox Top Prospects: An underwhelming day on the farm.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the business of Windows.

Celina’s Weekend Forecast on KTSM 9 News.