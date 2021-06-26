© Instagram / Julie Andrews





Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship and AFI Reschedules Life Achievement Gala Honoring Julie Andrews





Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship and AFI Reschedules Life Achievement Gala Honoring Julie Andrews

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

AFI Reschedules Life Achievement Gala Honoring Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett & Julie Andrews: The Two Stars Share a Sweet, Funny Friendship

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams Have Promising Paths at Wimbledon.

Dell Children’s Medical Center unveils new specialized labor and delivery unit.

Miami building collapse: 'We are praying every minute'.

VP Harris defends El Paso as site of first border visit: it’s where Trump started child separations.

Police: Waco man shot and killed in struggle with barbershop owner.

U.S. Has No Explanation for U.F.O.s, Does Not Rule Out Aliens.

United Hatzalah of Israel Sending Delegation to Provide Psychological First Aid and Support to Surfside Community Following Condo Collapse.

Markey, Heinrich, Schumer, King Laud House Passage of Resolution to Reinstate EPA Methane Emissions Standards.

Winnebago reaches 70% vaccination rate for community members ages 12 and up.

Colorado governor signs farmworker rights and wages law.

Future Lovers: Inside Madonna and The Misshapes' Pride Celebration.

Scaling up ambition on social protection and climate – what can Covid teach us? – Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre.