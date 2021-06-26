© Instagram / Gerard Butler





Gerard Butler film looking for extras and Gerard Butler Is Singlehandedly Keeping the Everyman Action Hero Alive





Gerard Butler Is Singlehandedly Keeping the Everyman Action Hero Alive and Gerard Butler film looking for extras

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ludwig Road hit and run victim wants driver to surrender to police.

Plan for municipal internet creates controversy between city leaders and KUB.

State and local civil rights activists host voters rights rally in Shelby County.

Pioneer, Presiding: Lachs '63, World's First Openly Gay Judge, Reflects.

Statement: OHA Chair Calls HB499 «Damaging Law to Native Hawaiian Rights».

Corey Kispert says he's 'tailor-made' to play alongside Pelicans' stars Williamson and Ingram.

Maggios honored with scholarship in thanks for years of service to NSU.

Rory Gamble, Who Led UAW Through Scandal, Pandemic, Retires.

No new proposals exchanged in Exxon Texas refinery lockout.

Business owners recognised for support of Historic Bridgetown and its Garrison.

After COVID pandemic, Black-owned businesses are relying on customers, not aid.