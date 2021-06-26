Alyssa Milano considering congress run and Alyssa Milano Eyes Political Run In 2024 Saying She Brings ‘Deep Pockets’ For Democrats
By: Michael Miller
2021-06-26 03:50:20
Alyssa Milano Eyes Political Run In 2024 Saying She Brings ‘Deep Pockets’ For Democrats and Alyssa Milano considering congress run
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Charlottesville police issue 2020 annual report; detail crime trends and community efforts.
Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Former Tesla and Amazon exec lists mid-century modern Medina manse for $4.8M.
Biden, meeting with Afghan leaders, vows ‘sustained’ help.
Florida man spray-paints ‘KKK’ and a noose on the side of van catering to Black women.
Blazers locked in on Chauncey Billups as their next coach, hopeful about finalizing a deal, per report.
Heavy rain wreaks havoc on metro Detroit freeways, roads.
Corey Heim Steals the Victory as Gibbs and Smith Clash on Restart in Wild Race at Pocono.
Sahuarita Police: Woman shot, killed in home on Thomas Jefferson Way.
Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot.
Indian Railways mulling makeover of 90 more stations; work on 60 underway.
Florida man spray-paints ‘KKK’ and a noose on the side of van catering to Black women.
Thousands of Utahns to be affected when pandemic aid ends.