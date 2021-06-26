© Instagram / Alyssa Milano





Alyssa Milano considering congress run and Alyssa Milano Eyes Political Run In 2024 Saying She Brings ‘Deep Pockets’ For Democrats





Alyssa Milano Eyes Political Run In 2024 Saying She Brings ‘Deep Pockets’ For Democrats and Alyssa Milano considering congress run

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Charlottesville police issue 2020 annual report; detail crime trends and community efforts.

Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Former Tesla and Amazon exec lists mid-century modern Medina manse for $4.8M.

Biden, meeting with Afghan leaders, vows ‘sustained’ help.

Florida man spray-paints ‘KKK’ and a noose on the side of van catering to Black women.

Blazers locked in on Chauncey Billups as their next coach, hopeful about finalizing a deal, per report.

Heavy rain wreaks havoc on metro Detroit freeways, roads.

Corey Heim Steals the Victory as Gibbs and Smith Clash on Restart in Wild Race at Pocono.

Sahuarita Police: Woman shot, killed in home on Thomas Jefferson Way.

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot.

Indian Railways mulling makeover of 90 more stations; work on 60 underway.

Florida man spray-paints ‘KKK’ and a noose on the side of van catering to Black women.

Thousands of Utahns to be affected when pandemic aid ends.