© Instagram / Lil Xan





Lil Xan announces he is “sober from all prescription pills” and Lil Xan to Go By His Real Name Diego





Lil Xan to Go By His Real Name Diego and Lil Xan announces he is «sober from all prescription pills»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

UT approves no tuition increase at Knoxville, slight increases at Chattanooga and Martin.

Novato embraces downtown street closures for businesses.

Wrestler of the Year.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's Kit is a True Homage to the First Game.

Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts.

George Floyd's brother, attorney Ben Crump call Derek Chauvin's sentence 'slap on the wrist'.

Landmark U.S. report on UFOs does not rule out extraterrestrial origin.

Local roundup: Unbeaten Chelmsford moves on to North final.

Who qualified for Tokyo Olympics on Day 8 of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials at Hayward Field?

Zoo’s giant panda cub learns to stand on own two feet, zoo says.

Tucson's Mister Car Wash shines in debut on NYSE.

Fedor Emelianenko to headline Bellator's first-ever event in Moscow on October 23.