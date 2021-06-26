© Instagram / Thomas Rhett





Country star Thomas Rhett opens up on his bond with his dad, Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett Shares 'Wild' Story of Learning Wife Lauren Was Pregnant on Ski Trip





Country star Thomas Rhett opens up on his bond with his dad, Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett Shares 'Wild' Story of Learning Wife Lauren Was Pregnant on Ski Trip

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Thomas Rhett Shares 'Wild' Story of Learning Wife Lauren Was Pregnant on Ski Trip and Country star Thomas Rhett opens up on his bond with his dad, Rhett Akins

Live Updates: With Cameras, Sonar and Dogs, Searchers Comb Wreckage of Florida Condo.

Developer proposes assisted living facility on Soledad Canyon.

After rough stretch, luck turns Rays' way.

Zika speaks on Oregon House passage of child care reform legislation.

St. Louis woman brings toddler to job interview, goes viral on TikTok.

Eagles roll dice on underdone AFL stars.

B.C. hospital performs 4th double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient in 2 months.

Live Updates: With Cameras, Sonar and Dogs, Searchers Comb Wreckage of Florida Condo.

Expanded sports betting proposal pitched to fund education.

Oakland City Council votes to reallocate $18.4 million from police funding.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, First Lady Jill Biden Pay Tribute To Alex Trebek At Daytime Emmys; Regis Philbin, Larry King Also Honored.

TSA to restart self-defense training for flight crew members.