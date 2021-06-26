Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her and For Lana Condor, Playing Lara Jean Covey Has Been the “Ultimate Joy”
By: Linda Davis
2021-06-26 07:24:19
For Lana Condor, Playing Lara Jean Covey Has Been the «Ultimate Joy» and Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Johnny Cueto and late Giants lineup addition Curt Casali top A’s 2-0.
Laurels and Barbs.
Yankees hit hard by Red Sox at packed Fenway Park.
NBA Playoffs (Game 2): Bucks 125, Hawks 91.
Arboretum's Bloom Box program receives national award.
Redding father of eight dies after a vacation car wreck.
LETTER: Downtown Las Vegas parks and the homeless.
The pits: Wood Ducks, playing as Avacados, fall in extras to Mudcats.
Delta variant coming on strong.
Council holds off on budget decision; Mary Walter thanked for years of service.
Seaweed Dispensary opens region's first on-site cannabis consumption lounge in Lompoc.