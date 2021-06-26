5 little-known facts about Oscar Isaac in Star Wars and Oscar Isaac in Talks to Star in ‘Moon Knight’ Series at Disney Plus
© Instagram / oscar isaac

5 little-known facts about Oscar Isaac in Star Wars and Oscar Isaac in Talks to Star in ‘Moon Knight’ Series at Disney Plus


By: Daniel White
2021-06-26 09:02:18

Oscar Isaac in Talks to Star in ‘Moon Knight’ Series at Disney Plus and 5 little-known facts about Oscar Isaac in Star Wars

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

HICKS: Here's to summertime and budgets.

Islanders Lose Game 7, Sending Lightning to Stanley Cup Finals.

Above and beyond: Hillis rises above gymnastics competition.

Chamber plans in-person 'Salute to the Arts and Culture'.

The Oxford vaccine: the trials and tribulations of a world-saving jab.

A Haven of Peace offered to Stockton Women and Children.

Bowman — 65 years.

Toll collectors to be reassigned as turnpikes transition to cashless.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young hounded by Bucks' defense, says Game 2 loss 'all on me'.

Master Gardeners: How do nematodes help plants and soils?

And Now You Know: Orange Commercial Club promotes Orange in 1910.

  TOP