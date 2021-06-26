Roseanne Barr on career-damaging racist tweet: 'It was about anti-semitism' and Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot
By: Jason Jones
2021-06-26 11:03:36
Roseanne Barr on career-damaging racist tweet: 'It was about anti-semitism' and Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show reboot and Roseanne Barr on career-damaging racist tweet: 'It was about anti-semitism'
Opinion: Facing our climate's 'new normal' with solutions for people and wildlife.
Letters and feedback: June 26, 2021.
A fireworks shortage, a heat wave and Trump's Ohio rally: 5 things to know this weekend.
Tristan Thompson Paternity Accuser Gets Strip Club Gig, Fundraising for Possible Judgment.
Hawks, Bucks face off with series tied 1-1.
Global Cyclopentolate Market 2021 Opportunity Analysis, Segment Information, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2026.
Tokyo Revengers episode 12: Release date and time revealed on Crunchyroll!
BREAKING: Galaxy Buds 2 leaked images reveal new design and colors.
Arlington Naturalists Unite in Common Cause.
Friday Sports in Brief.
Julie Daffin Obituary (2021).