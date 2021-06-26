© Instagram / alessandra ambrosio





Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Us How Summer Is Done and Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, proves she does NOT age as she shows off impressive abs





Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, proves she does NOT age as she shows off impressive abs and Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Us How Summer Is Done

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'It was bizarre and surreal but you're just living off adrenaline at that point'.

Neuville leads the Safari Rally Kenya as Evans and Sordo crash out.

New Real Madrid ace Alaba is world-class in every position.

Bear On The Move Seen Several Times Thursday In Fairfield.

BSF jawan rapes woman on pretext of marriage; case registered.

PCMC imposes over Rs 1 crore fine on L&T and Tech Mahindra for delaying smart city projects.

Tony Hale on Disney's The Mysterious Benedict Society, working with Jessica Walter and the future of Toy Story.

German media fury at Merkel on Covid rules– 'She can jet to London, football fans can't'.

Teenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at U.S. trials.

Public spending on pandemic will soon be reduced, Government warns.