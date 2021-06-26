© Instagram / Wanna One





Park Ji Hoon Talks About “Produce 101,” Missing Wanna One, His Acting Role Models, And More and [Today’s K-pop] Former Wanna One leader Yoon Jisung set to sing, act





[Today’s K-pop] Former Wanna One leader Yoon Jisung set to sing, act and Park Ji Hoon Talks About «Produce 101,» Missing Wanna One, His Acting Role Models, And More

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Huawei BladeAAU Pro Takes Home Both iF and Red Dot Design Awards.

Hot and Sour Dumpling Soup or Kung Pao Momo: Which recipe would you like to try?

Evelyn gets a substantial first from Joy-Anna Duggar, and Jill and Abbie respond.

Vandy, virus subdue NC State.

Watch Wales vs Denmark: Live stream and TV info for Euro 2020 round of 16 tie.

Person dies and M5 still closed between Taunton and Bridgwater.

Chris Smalling decides on Roma future following arrival of «feet» critic Jose Mourinho.

Czechs face Netherlands with history on their side.

Incident on Scots railway line as emergency services race to scene.

Karnataka news live: State on alert in border areas to keep track of Delta+ strain.