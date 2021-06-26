© Instagram / janis joplin





Yardbirds, Janis Joplin's band, and more '60s artists perform at Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 18 and 55 years on from Janis Joplin’s first-ever gig





Yardbirds, Janis Joplin's band, and more '60s artists perform at Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 18 and 55 years on from Janis Joplin’s first-ever gig

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

55 years on from Janis Joplin’s first-ever gig and Yardbirds, Janis Joplin's band, and more '60s artists perform at Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 18

Main Street closure between Kingston Road and Lyall Avenue set for today – Beach Metro Community News.

Samsung drops prices on Galaxy phones, tablets, TVs and smart watches.

Horner: Hamilton's Red Bull F1 theories not based on 'reality'.

Katrick: Allowing Jesus to help us through storms.

Top 10 Cryptocurrency Prices on June 26, 2021.

India's economy set to surge 10.1% on strong Q1 base effects.

Russian Grand Prix to move from Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg in 2023.

PIP: Britons may get up to £152 weekly to help in 'retirement crisis'.

Chiefs Win Race For Transfer Target.

Russian Grand Prix to move from Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive in St Petersburg in 2023.

Giants in action against the Athletics following Cueto's strong showing.