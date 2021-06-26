© Instagram / geena davis





Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis have 'Thelma & Louise' reunion and Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis have 'Thelma & Louise' reunion







Last News:

'York Believes ...' Town prints anti-racist posters and rainbow 'Welcome' signs.

Glad Midsommar: DuBois woman, and friends, celebrate Swedish holiday.

The Special Magic of Wimbledon Returns, Changes Included.

'Please get your second shot,' top health official urges as Delta variant remains a pressing threat.

Dueling heat waves are baking the East and West Coasts. One is going to be worse than the other.

GO Riteway Open House and Job Fair on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Paedophile battered by vigilante gang stole from OAP and took wedding and funeral deposits.

Visual medicine: Honeycomb art project pays homage to the ups and downs of pandemic.

Biden, Facebook help human trafficking on border.

Guthrie to stop pre-op COVID testing on the vaccinated (free to read).

Emperor Naruhito delivers address at U.N. meeting on water and disasters.