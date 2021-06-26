© Instagram / paula patton





Starring role in TV series a first for actress Paula Patton and Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke of Abuse, Addiction and Infidelity in Explosive Court Documents





Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke of Abuse, Addiction and Infidelity in Explosive Court Documents and Starring role in TV series a first for actress Paula Patton

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Iranian election outcome likely to limit scope of nuclear deal and economic recovery.

These Car Thieves Use To Rent Vehicles And Then Disappear.

This Morning's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: From a secret romance to rock solid marriage.

American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural.

McNabb teen gets two-year head start on college through dual credit courses.

EastEnders star Jake Wood posts cigar snap on Instagram and fans get 'hot under the collar'.

Office Of The Governor Issues Statement On Democrats' Lawsuit To Overturn Article X Veto.

These Car Thieves Use To Rent Vehicles And Then Disappear.

How to get Cadbury Creme Eggs delivered to your front door all year round.