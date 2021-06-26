© Instagram / madelaine petsch





Riverdale’s Cheryl Blossom star Madelaine Petsch lands new role away from CW series and Madelaine Petsch joins Emma Roberts-starrer About Fate





Madelaine Petsch joins Emma Roberts-starrer About Fate and Riverdale’s Cheryl Blossom star Madelaine Petsch lands new role away from CW series

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Still the little guy in Kalamazoo, Wax Wings Brewing Co. making big waves.

Lyles, Holloway and Felix proceed to big weekend finale at US Olympic trials.

A little boy dreamed of working at Ford. He's chief engineer of the Maverick pickup.

'Roger Federer will be mentally and physically fresh', says close friend.

19-year-old man killed in Warton crash and four people arrested.

Detroit Tigers Minor League Report: Dingler’s homecoming.

Its an interim report, oxygen needs change: AIIMS chief on oxygen row.

Horse Racing tips: Ruby Walsh's 8 best bets at the Curragh on Saturday.

Lyles, Holloway and Felix proceed to big weekend finale at US Olympic trials.