© Instagram / sigourney weaver





Viral Tweet Roasts 'Avatar' For Cheap-Looking Sigourney Weaver CGI and 'Michigan Really Gave the Film a Home': Sigourney Weaver Reflects on Shooting 'Prayers for Bobby' in Metro Detroit Before Pride Re-Airing





Viral Tweet Roasts 'Avatar' For Cheap-Looking Sigourney Weaver CGI and 'Michigan Really Gave the Film a Home': Sigourney Weaver Reflects on Shooting 'Prayers for Bobby' in Metro Detroit Before Pride Re-Airing

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Michigan Really Gave the Film a Home': Sigourney Weaver Reflects on Shooting 'Prayers for Bobby' in Metro Detroit Before Pride Re-Airing and Viral Tweet Roasts 'Avatar' For Cheap-Looking Sigourney Weaver CGI

Destinations: 'City of Brotherly Love' has the Philly cheesesteak — and more.

What Gaming Does to Your Brain—and How You Might Benefit.

At least 159 missing after partial building collapse near Miami: Live updates.

Estes Industries launches spin-out rocket company.

As Trump Looms, DeSantis, Haley, Pence And Pompeo Make Rounds.

NYC public pools reopen: the best and buzziest places to check out this summer.

Helicopter carrying Colombian president and senior officials hit by gunfire.

Live text commentary for F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates.

galaxy H i–(sub)halo connection and the H i spatial clustering of local galaxies.

Four-star general's family returns ancient bell to Japan.

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios fight odds, picks and prediction.