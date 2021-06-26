© Instagram / sam claflin





Interview: Sam Claflin on the emotional turmoil of playing the villain in Every Breath You Take and Sam Claflin and Una Healey are reportedly dating





Sam Claflin and Una Healey are reportedly dating and Interview: Sam Claflin on the emotional turmoil of playing the villain in Every Breath You Take

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Six men qualify for Team USATF on day eight at Hayward Field.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson's Remarks on Ukraine's Withdrawal of Endorsement of the Anti-China Joint Statement Made at the 47th Session of the Human Rights Council.

Yankees keep losing to Red Sox as gulf between rivals grows wider.

New program connects health care centers to volunteer cardiologists.

Man shot to death in Humboldt Park: police.

MAP: Metro Detroit freeways closed Saturday due to flooding.

Lockeroom to compete in semifinals of Paragould tourney.

Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 1/2 Years For Murder Of George Floyd.