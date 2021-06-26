© Instagram / gorillaz





Gorillaz confirm a fully animated movie is in the works and 20 Years In, Gorillaz Are Still Imagining Pop’s Future





20 Years In, Gorillaz Are Still Imagining Pop’s Future and Gorillaz confirm a fully animated movie is in the works

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Katy Job Fairs and Events Happening this Weekend.

CF Montreal at Nashville SC preview, odds and prediction.

Republicans Should Embrace Alternatives To Coal While They Can.

Your Stories: The Cruise Room founders on 'brave' decision to open in a pandemic.

Government ready to resume talks with farmers, says Tomar.

U.K Police Seize £114M in Bitcoin Tied to Money Laundering.

Alfredo Morelos Rangers transfer news as Liverpool could 'unlock' striker's switch to Porto.

A Balancing Act: How Architectural Tourism Can Be More Sustainable.