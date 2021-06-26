© Instagram / daniel caesar





With 'Peaches,' Justin Bieber & Daniel Caesar Are First Canadians to Top Global Excl. U.S. Chart and Giveon and Daniel Caesar Top Billboard Hot 100 for First Time With 'Peaches'





With 'Peaches,' Justin Bieber & Daniel Caesar Are First Canadians to Top Global Excl. U.S. Chart and Giveon and Daniel Caesar Top Billboard Hot 100 for First Time With 'Peaches'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Giveon and Daniel Caesar Top Billboard Hot 100 for First Time With 'Peaches' and With 'Peaches,' Justin Bieber & Daniel Caesar Are First Canadians to Top Global Excl. U.S. Chart

Local summer reading list: Check out these Wisconsin-based titles and authors.

Boston Red Sox Top Prospects: No wins, and quiet bats.

Guy Fieri's Weakness Is 'Poor Man's Prosciutto and Melon' — Here's How to Make It.

Local Unions Object to Purported Out-of-State Workers on Sugar Dome Project in Montgomery.

So you missed out on buying an air conditioner. Now what?

Kalvin Phillips reflects on his England midfield role and identifies advantage in Germany clash.

Namibia to suspend first doses as COVID-19 vaccine supplies run low.

Thunderstorm with Light to Moderate Intensity Rain with Wind Speed of 20-40 Km/h Would ...