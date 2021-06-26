© Instagram / melissa fumero





Melissa Fumero on how immigrant dad shut down her pity party and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Melissa Fumero Blasts Canadian Remake’s Whitewashed Casting





‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Melissa Fumero Blasts Canadian Remake’s Whitewashed Casting and Melissa Fumero on how immigrant dad shut down her pity party

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Officials issue air quality advisory for Portland, Vancouver and Salem as smog levels expected to jump.

Tour de France stage 1 LIVE: Latest updates and route map amid huge crash from Brest to Landernau.

NASA Continues Work on Hubble Space Telescope – Backup Computer Turned On, but It Fails With the Same Error.

Top performers from Florida's elite camp on Friday night.

Florida building collapse: Report from 2018 warned of 'major damage'.

Sources: Pirates ink former Cardinals pitching prospect Shelby Miller to minor league deal.

Changes to medical marijuana law approved by Legislature.

New Fuddruckers owner to keep HQ in Houston, eyes office real estate.

Brady wanted revenge for FA snub: 'I'm going to f--- you up because of that'.

Kovacic backs Gilmour to become 'important player' at Chelsea after seeing Scot shine at Euro 2020.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Goa extends state-level curfew till July 5.