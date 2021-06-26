© Instagram / joseph morgan





'The Originals': Daniel Gillies' Prank on Joseph Morgan Went Totally Wrong: 'He Looked Shameful' and 'The Originals': Joseph Morgan Proposed an Alternate Series Finale With Damon Salvatore





'The Originals': Daniel Gillies' Prank on Joseph Morgan Went Totally Wrong: 'He Looked Shameful' and 'The Originals': Joseph Morgan Proposed an Alternate Series Finale With Damon Salvatore

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Originals': Joseph Morgan Proposed an Alternate Series Finale With Damon Salvatore and 'The Originals': Daniel Gillies' Prank on Joseph Morgan Went Totally Wrong: 'He Looked Shameful'

The remarkable and tragic tale of shipwrecked captain who turned to cannibalism to survive.

Schnitzer West Breaks Ground on 25-Story Office Tower in Bellevue on 106th Ave.

The remarkable and tragic tale of shipwrecked captain who turned to cannibalism to survive.

I-League 2021-22 to be held in Kolkata: Everything you need to know.

Floyd family lawyer calls for federal conviction for Chauvin.

Ready for a splash? NYC pools now open for start of hot weekend.

Irish Government must stop cheerleading for Protocol, warns DUP leader-designate.

Cult hero thinks Harry Kane is made for Manchester City.

Now, Union Home Ministry invites Kargil leaders for talks.

Underground explosion knocks out power for 1,400 people in downtown Dartmouth.

Woman dead, suspect arrested in Woodbury.

Jasmine Hartin, Lord Ashcroft's Daughter-in-Law, Back in Prison After Bail Withdrawn.