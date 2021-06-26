© Instagram / stephanie beatriz





Stephanie Beatriz brings queer representation to ‘In the Heights’ and bids farewell to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Daphne Rubin-Vega Are the Holy Trinity of ‘In the Heights’





Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Daphne Rubin-Vega Are the Holy Trinity of ‘In the Heights’ and Stephanie Beatriz brings queer representation to ‘In the Heights’ and bids farewell to ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

People, Plants and Pride: The Passions of J.C. Raulston.

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 26.

Letter: Critical Race Theory is dangerous for schools and for our community.

American, French artists revive hope on giant Paris mural.

Real Estate Agents Reveal How They Sell Houses With Sordid Pasts.

Residents concerned about increasing car thefts.

Chp Investigating Hit-And-Run That Injured Lyft Passenger And Driver.

Invasive, deadly oak wilt confirmed in Crow Wing County.

Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse.

Police: 3 Killed, 3 Others Injured After Train Hits Minivan.

How the first cruise of the Covid era got ready to safely set sail.

LIVE England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score And Updates: Chameera Double-Strike Peg England Back.