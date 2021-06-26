© Instagram / scott baio





Scott Baio reacts to Don Most’s comments about ‘Happy Days’ fundraiser: ‘Entertainment shouldn’t be political’ and Candle display at Michaels store goes viral after actor Scott Baio and Trump tweeted it





Candle display at Michaels store goes viral after actor Scott Baio and Trump tweeted it and Scott Baio reacts to Don Most’s comments about ‘Happy Days’ fundraiser: ‘Entertainment shouldn’t be political’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Covid News: Live Updates on Vaccines, the Delta Variant and More.

Johnson & Johnson reaches $230 million opioid settlement with New York.

Eco-tip: Battery-based backup power may be option for outages.

Mike Soroka re-tears Achilles, out for season.

Man accused of arson in Dauphin County fire that killed dog.

Gsoc to probe crash which leaves a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

Opinion: Oregon's management of post-forest-fire cleanup must change.

Tears and tributes to murdered Corey Dobbe as a hundred gather in his memory.

BTS Jungkook, ASTRO Cha Eun Woo, and BLACKPINK Jennie are the most loved K-pop idols in South Korea for the past 3 years, survey suggests.

Pasadena celebrates local businesses recovering from the pandemic on ‘626 Day’.

Ferrari drivers bullish on Styrian GP race pace, despite falling ‘quite far’ short of matching rivals McLaren in qualifying.