© Instagram / trevor noah





‘The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Says Goodbye…For Now and Trevor Noah To Take Two-Month Summer Hiatus With ‘The Daily Show’ Returning In September With “New Look & Feel”





‘The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Says Goodbye…For Now and Trevor Noah To Take Two-Month Summer Hiatus With ‘The Daily Show’ Returning In September With «New Look & Feel»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Trevor Noah To Take Two-Month Summer Hiatus With ‘The Daily Show’ Returning In September With «New Look & Feel» and ‘The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Says Goodbye…For Now

The USDA offers additional aid to dairy farmers and producers.

Top Tier Crews Continue Rescue Efforts In Florida.

Stapleton Saturdays: A taste of what to expect this summer.

Where does Athlon Sports have Ohio State ranked in its college football preview?

Biden seeks to clarify position on infrastructure deal.

New mom, former BYU runner Makenna Myler places 14th at Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Devil's Due Publish Trailer Park Boys Bagged And Boarded in September.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Best Chance To Win An NBA Championship Is Now.

Expert explains the 'heat dome' hovering above B.C., Alberta and territories.

Marvel Reveals Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men Crossover Villain.

NHL crisis grows as ex-Blackhawks' coach confirms execs were told of Brad Aldrich's sexual assaults on players.