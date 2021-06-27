© Instagram / XXXTentacion





XXXTENTACION Affiliate C Glizzy Survives Shooting That Left Him Blind In One Eye and XXXTentacion's 'SAD!' Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube





XXXTENTACION Affiliate C Glizzy Survives Shooting That Left Him Blind In One Eye and XXXTentacion's 'SAD!' Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

XXXTentacion's 'SAD!' Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube and XXXTENTACION Affiliate C Glizzy Survives Shooting That Left Him Blind In One Eye

NBA picks tonight: Best player prop bets for NBA Playoffs on Saturday, June 26th.

Coronavirus: What happened in Canada and around the world on Saturday.

Johnson & Johnson agrees to the state $230 million for their role in opioid epidemic.

Heritage Fest returns to Siloam Springs.

Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective.

Royals lose 8-0 to Rangers, suffer 15th loss in 20 games.

GOP convention: Donald Trump retains center stage as Republicans emphasize election investigations.

'Quite a rumble'.

Money isn't improving school outcomes Scott P. Lauder.

Storm looking to find footing back at home.

Rays win 4th in a row, send Angels to 5th straight loss.