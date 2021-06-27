© Instagram / Trisha Paytas





Ethan Klein explains why he’s not discussing Trisha Paytas Frenemies drama anymore and Trisha Paytas Responds to Antisemitism Accusations





Trisha Paytas Responds to Antisemitism Accusations and Ethan Klein explains why he’s not discussing Trisha Paytas Frenemies drama anymore

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pride at Prescot Park celebrated Pride month, promises a bigger event in the fall.

NC State players confused, angry over their removal from CWS.

6 P.M. Weather Report.

Defendant acquitted on all counts in man's 2011 shooting death.

Marin DA: Sexual assault exams will be done locally.

Governor Whitmer Declares Disaster in Wayne County to Deal with Flooding.

Phillies collapse in the ninth inning, fall to Mets – Phillies Nation.

Khurshedben Naoroji: The singer who preached nonviolence to bandits.

Pride at Prescot Park celebrated Pride month, promises a bigger event in the fall.

LAFC does itself no favors in loss to Sporting KC.