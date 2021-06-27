© Instagram / Bill Cosby





Fact Check-Bill Cosby has not been released from prison and Bill Cosby thanks Jesse Jackson for calling for his release from prison due to COVID-19 threat





Bill Cosby thanks Jesse Jackson for calling for his release from prison due to COVID-19 threat and Fact Check-Bill Cosby has not been released from prison

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Minn. House passes E-12 budget; Senate expected to pass health and human services.

Westerly Village aims to help older adults stay active and independent; venture debuts July 1.

Hargraves and Healy eyeing San Angelo Country Club partnership title.

Vent Haven Museum Boosted by New Book, Upcoming Convention.

Gervonta Davis vs. Mario Barrios live updates, results and highlights from the main card.

Local boy scout leads efforts to design and build planter boxes for Eagle Mount in Bozeman.

MHA: The Strongest Hero's Endeavor Banner Was a Mess.

Bridge Replacement to Impact I-90 Traffic in Southboro All Weekend.

Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC.

Ex-Gopher Shane Wiskus lands spot on U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team.

Man, 22, faces charges in West Side shooting that killed woman walking on sidewalk with husband.

Progress made on Shady, Liberty football fields.