© Instagram / Dax Shepard





Dax Shepard Jokes About Being in a ‘Three-Way’ Marriage With Wife Kristen Bell and Cohost Monica Padman and Kristen Bell Turns Dax Shepard's 'Family Portraits' Artwork Into Wallpaper for Their Home





Dax Shepard Jokes About Being in a ‘Three-Way’ Marriage With Wife Kristen Bell and Cohost Monica Padman and Kristen Bell Turns Dax Shepard's 'Family Portraits' Artwork Into Wallpaper for Their Home

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kristen Bell Turns Dax Shepard's 'Family Portraits' Artwork Into Wallpaper for Their Home and Dax Shepard Jokes About Being in a ‘Three-Way’ Marriage With Wife Kristen Bell and Cohost Monica Padman

Heat wave has put elderly, young and those with chronic illnesses at risk.

Beyond Bylines: Proud of His Mom and Us.

At a church near condo collapse, community gathers to pray for those missing.

Arrowhead gets the title, West Allis Hale's Josh Truchon sets a record at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet.

Two more churches go up in flames in South Okanagan.

Covid-19: Officials to update on travel bubble, Wellington alert level.

Watch: Hipkins, Bloomfield update on New Zealand's Covid-19 response.

Fire association sues Wabash Township trustee in an effort to save firefighters' jobs.

Marvel's Wonder Woman Adds Dark Twist to Captain Marvel's Iconic Base.

Santa Barbara County community commemorates lives lost to COVID-19.

Dune moves to October 22, which is shaping up to be a damn fine movie day.