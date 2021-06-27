© Instagram / Chris Pine





With J.J. Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows 'Star Trek' Movies Will Be Great and Chris Pine Is Ready for Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’: ‘It Would Be Tremendously Entertaining’





With J.J. Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows 'Star Trek' Movies Will Be Great and Chris Pine Is Ready for Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’: ‘It Would Be Tremendously Entertaining’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chris Pine Is Ready for Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’: ‘It Would Be Tremendously Entertaining’ and With J.J. Abrams Involved, Chris Pine Knows 'Star Trek' Movies Will Be Great

A little confidence goes a long way and, coincidently, so does a Joey Gallo home run.

Garden clubs join forces to enhance Hopelands Gardens.

Class 2A baseball state championship between Peyton and Limon.

Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Houston Dynamo 1.

Forum, June 27: Trying to bypass the Constitution.

Amanda Huber and Bayley Praise Tyler Breeze Following WWE Release, Breeze Shows Appreciation For Xavier Woods.

Rays win fourth in a row, beat Angels 13-3.

Covid Victoria: 0 new cases, Melbourne Airport terminal added to exposure list.

EHT man allegedly brandished knife in Pleasantville, fled police on bike.

Man injured after jumping from plane at LAX, landing on taxiway.