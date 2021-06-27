© Instagram / Bette Midler





Cynthia Erivo will produce, star in remake of Bette Midler musical 'The Rose' and Bette Midler Sings ‘Goodbye Donnie’ in Comic Farewell-Trump Video





Cynthia Erivo will produce, star in remake of Bette Midler musical 'The Rose' and Bette Midler Sings ‘Goodbye Donnie’ in Comic Farewell-Trump Video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bette Midler Sings ‘Goodbye Donnie’ in Comic Farewell-Trump Video and Cynthia Erivo will produce, star in remake of Bette Midler musical 'The Rose'

The genius garlic bread recipe hack made with flour and yoghurt.

New restrictions for Perth and Peel as WA records new COVID-19 case linked to Sydney.

Four cases emerge from gold mine and send Darwin into lockdown.

Big Wet bites in with road closures and water treatment plants over-run.

TWICE's Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu fit right into 'Perfect World' in 'Another Shot' teaser images.

Expect To Get 188 Crore Doses To Vaccinate All Adults By Year-End: Centre.

Police officer concussed after being assaulted during brawl on Auckland's K Road.

Sudan to cut government spending, increase social spending.

Metro area mall sees new eatery as Iowa restaurants work to comeback from pandemic.

‘Treble & Twang’ documentary of Bakersfield Sound to screen at Fox Theater.

Logan Police looking to identify potential arson suspect.

Hundreds of NC State fans welcome Wolfpack baseball team back to Raleigh.