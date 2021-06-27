© Instagram / Janelle Monae





6 cool things in music this week include Janelle Monae, Har Mar Superstar, Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama and Janelle Monae makes the cover of Out magazine's 100 influential LGBTQ+ figures





6 cool things in music this week include Janelle Monae, Har Mar Superstar, Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama and Janelle Monae makes the cover of Out magazine's 100 influential LGBTQ+ figures

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Janelle Monae makes the cover of Out magazine's 100 influential LGBTQ+ figures and 6 cool things in music this week include Janelle Monae, Har Mar Superstar, Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama

Hundreds of players and spectators turn out for Boise pickleball tournament despite heat.

Patchy fog and showers to start Sunday, with rain diminishing west in the afternoon.

Niles honors 5 track and field state champions.

Workingman's Store celebrating 40 years in Huntington.

AccuWeather: Heat and Humidity making a comeback.

Peter Merriman and Koholā Brewery Introduce Newest Brew.

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals.

'Not fun': Northwest heat wave builds, all-time records fall.

Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Tours Returning in July.

Keith C. Burris: Lost shepherds.

Officials search for a person that went underwater and never resurfaced.