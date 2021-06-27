© Instagram / Azealia Banks





Azealia Banks Blasts Candace Owens’ Juneteenth Diss With Callback to Slavery: ‘Tread Lightly Sis’ and Azealia Banks Blasts Candace Owens’ Juneteenth Diss With Callback to Slavery: ‘Tread Lightly Sis’





Azealia Banks Blasts Candace Owens’ Juneteenth Diss With Callback to Slavery: ‘Tread Lightly Sis’ and Azealia Banks Blasts Candace Owens’ Juneteenth Diss With Callback to Slavery: ‘Tread Lightly Sis’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fans React to Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Entertaining 'Verzuz' Battle.

Trump returns to rally stage in Ohio, urges votes for Republicans.

Truth about US tanks in Forest mines better than fiction.

Oireachtas spends €1.8m on use of convention centre.

Trump, Seeking to Maintain G.O.P. Sway, Holds First Rally Since Jan. 6.

Benjamin Win US 400m H Title, Cockrell & Muhammad Advance To Finals At US Olympic Trials.

In year of change, former Bison QBs Carson Wentz, Easton Stick, Trey Lance return to Fargo for AO1 softball game.

West Virginia housing market seeing high prices, high demand due to several factors.

Non-profit donates new K9 obstacle course to Honolulu police.

'He’s a hero': Community fundraiser to be held for Daytona Beach officer.