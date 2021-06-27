© Instagram / Penn Badgley





Penn Badgley shows off his killer looks as he films scenes for season three of hit Netflix show You and You, Too: Penn Badgley Returns For Second Season as Hopeless Romantic Serial Killer





You, Too: Penn Badgley Returns For Second Season as Hopeless Romantic Serial Killer and Penn Badgley shows off his killer looks as he films scenes for season three of hit Netflix show You

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Woman and parents arrested for murdering husband in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

The gorgeous, hidden West Yorkshire village perched on a hilltop and frozen in time.

5 thing to know about new Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, including his popularity with NBA stars.

Texas' Quintanilla's Lone Mistake Leads To Exit From College World Series.

Preview: Hawks look to bounce back, take series lead vs. Bucks in Game 3.

School Matters: New programs provide considerable value to the community.

'Opportunity you don't want to miss': Hundreds turn out for job fair at West End Plaza.

Covid-19 in India: New cases go up to 50,040, infection tally hits 30.23 million.

River Magic Chorus to resume live rehearsals.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Capital may have dodged bullet, but no time to relax, experts say.

Gyms to Open With 50% Capacity, Rules for Bars & Restaurants: FAQs as Delhi Relaxes Curbs.