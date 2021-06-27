© Instagram / Luis Fonsi





Luis Fonsi, Nicole Scherzinger release 'She's BINGO' for Israeli ad and Luis Fonsi Joins Kelly Clarkson as 'The Voice' Team Advisor





Luis Fonsi, Nicole Scherzinger release 'She's BINGO' for Israeli ad and Luis Fonsi Joins Kelly Clarkson as 'The Voice' Team Advisor

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Luis Fonsi Joins Kelly Clarkson as 'The Voice' Team Advisor and Luis Fonsi, Nicole Scherzinger release 'She's BINGO' for Israeli ad

Person freed from overturned car on Governors Bay Rd.

Scandal-hit Tory regime stumbles on regardless of sleaze.

Column: Sticky stuff should just be the start for baseball.

Sydney Braces for More Cases; U.K. Minister Quits: Virus Update.

Are we ripe for charter government?

Grant Holloway dominates at Olympic Trials, qualifies for first Summer Games.

Former team member speaks out after Ninnekah coach arrested for sexual assault allegations.

Weekend series get underway for Appy League West division squads.

Nick Cave backs translation of his lyrics into Gaelic for new Scottish island photography book.

Missouri Representative running for re-election.

HIV SOS: Action Sought for Spike in W.Va. Cases.