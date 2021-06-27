© Instagram / charli xcx





Splendour XR Virtual Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Grimes, Chvrches and Charli XCX and Charli XCX' stormed out' of label meeting over 'authenticity' row





Splendour XR Virtual Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Grimes, Chvrches and Charli XCX and Charli XCX' stormed out' of label meeting over 'authenticity' row

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Charli XCX' stormed out' of label meeting over 'authenticity' row and Splendour XR Virtual Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Grimes, Chvrches and Charli XCX

Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations.

GUEST VIEW: Harris has reputation for not taking questions.

Wales breaking news plus traffic, weather and travel updates (Sunday, June 27).

Pittsburgh’s Reynolds puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Cardinals.

Dodla Dairy, KIMS shares to get listed on BSE, NSE on Monday.

HERB BENHAM: Light or dark, you choose.

Queer homelessness is a pandemic on its own.

Global dental conference begins in Dubai on Tuesday.

Emergency crews at house blaze in Damgate Street Wymondham.

Get to Know: Michael Boss.

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor.

Isolated Washington state town’s one grocery store says it has to close if border doesn’t open soon.