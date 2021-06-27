© Instagram / jon voight





When Jon Voight defended Donald Trump by saying that "racism was solved long ago" and Jon Voight accused of smacking 'Ray Donovan' star's face on set





When Jon Voight defended Donald Trump by saying that «racism was solved long ago» and Jon Voight accused of smacking 'Ray Donovan' star's face on set

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jon Voight accused of smacking 'Ray Donovan' star's face on set and When Jon Voight defended Donald Trump by saying that «racism was solved long ago»

Recorded in quarantine, Lula Wiles' new album is out and getting noticed.

Goebel Leo Obituary (1926.

Care costs raise ire in Uganda.

Wendler: Scholarship support for college students.

Oireachtas spends €1.8m on sittings in Convention Centre.

Two options 'on the table' to sign Wolves player.

Depay has a chance to shine for the Netherlands on big stage.

Sports fans warned: you will be guinea pigs at summer events.

Man granted firearms certificate on appeal.

Aitken, Curran isolating for two weeks after being on Virgin flight.

Personal View: Cleveland is ready to fill economy-boosting jobs with right talent.