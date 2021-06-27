© Instagram / ronnie ortiz-magro





Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Proposal Was a ‘Complete Surprise’ for Fiancee Saffire Matos and ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast and A Timeline Of The Ups And Downs Of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro





A Timeline Of The Ups And Downs Of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Proposal Was a ‘Complete Surprise’ for Fiancee Saffire Matos and ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Warriors lose Euan Aitken and Josh Curran for two weeks after Covid-19 close contact.

Disappearances at 50 on Mexico road to border.

Maine Voices: Young Mainers will be inheriting the grid – we would like to own it.

Richard Agar's concern for Leeds Rhinos as they embark on gruelling period.

Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases on August 10.

Bernardo Silva was meant to be Ronaldo's successor but Man City star is struggling to shine for Portugal.

Spanish 'Flu of 1918-19 led to high mortality in Mayo Asylum.

Sudan Signals Ex-Dictator to Face International Criminal Court.

News Updates Live: Prime Minister Modi talks vaccine hesitancy during Mann ki Baat, pays tribute to Milkh...

Mahira Khan grateful to fans for love as she completes 10 years as an actor.

State of Origin Game II: Queensland vs New South Wales at Brisbane's Lang Park, live updates.