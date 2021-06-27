Kang Daniel Talks About Closing Out His Color Trilogy, A Potential Wanna One Reunion, And More and Five members of Wanna One to reunite and perform together
© Instagram / Wanna One

Kang Daniel Talks About Closing Out His Color Trilogy, A Potential Wanna One Reunion, And More and Five members of Wanna One to reunite and perform together


By: Hannah Harris
2021-06-27 11:59:20

Five members of Wanna One to reunite and perform together and Kang Daniel Talks About Closing Out His Color Trilogy, A Potential Wanna One Reunion, And More

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

We need reliable COVID-19 testing at the border.

Former Imperial Bar sees new life as downtown gathering venue.

Tour de France 2021: '**** Eddy Merckx's record'.

Thiago Silva details his defensive education in Brazil and reveals story behind 'Monster' nickname.

5 people now confirmed dead and 156 still unaccounted for in Miami building collapse.

PM Modi Urges India To Shed Vaccine Hesitancy On Mann Ki Baat: Highlights.

Bella Vista council votes to allow legal action to obtain water for new building.

Camp Knutson in Crosslake welcomes campers back to in-person experiences.

South Lanarkshire behind national average for encouraging kids to walk to school.

India's crude steel output grows 46.9 per cent to 9.2 million tonnes in May: worldsteel.

Melbourne club wants Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle to play T20 in Australian summer; list of cricketers approached.

  TOP