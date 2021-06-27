© Instagram / Wanna One





Kang Daniel Talks About Closing Out His Color Trilogy, A Potential Wanna One Reunion, And More and Five members of Wanna One to reunite and perform together





Five members of Wanna One to reunite and perform together and Kang Daniel Talks About Closing Out His Color Trilogy, A Potential Wanna One Reunion, And More

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

We need reliable COVID-19 testing at the border.

Former Imperial Bar sees new life as downtown gathering venue.

Tour de France 2021: '**** Eddy Merckx's record'.

Thiago Silva details his defensive education in Brazil and reveals story behind 'Monster' nickname.

5 people now confirmed dead and 156 still unaccounted for in Miami building collapse.

PM Modi Urges India To Shed Vaccine Hesitancy On Mann Ki Baat: Highlights.

Bella Vista council votes to allow legal action to obtain water for new building.

Camp Knutson in Crosslake welcomes campers back to in-person experiences.

South Lanarkshire behind national average for encouraging kids to walk to school.

India's crude steel output grows 46.9 per cent to 9.2 million tonnes in May: worldsteel.

Melbourne club wants Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle to play T20 in Australian summer; list of cricketers approached.